Man takes plea deal in Longmont attempted murder case, headed for prison

Sep. 6—A man accused of shooting another man in the face in Longmont has taken a plea deal and is headed for prison.

Julio Quintana, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault — extreme indifference and reckless second-degree assault involving a deadly weapon.

Quintana previously had 14 separate felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation, four counts of attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference, three counts of felony menacing, two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon as a previous offender. Those counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Quintana is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 6.

Quintana will serve a stipulated sentence of eight to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections as part of the plea agreement, according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

"Our team worked through some challenges in this case and we are glad to have secured this significant sentencing range," Carbone wrote in an email. "As part of the work on this case, our office sought input from the victims before securing this result."

Previously, Quintana was set for a five-day trial on Oct. 16 after pleading not guilty on February 24.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said Quintana was a passenger in a vehicle with three other people after a night of drinking in Denver at about 2 a.m. Sept. 23.

A deputy tried to pull over the driver after noticing his erratic driving nearing the Longmont area, but the driver did not stop.

A passenger in the car threatened to shoot the driver unless he stopped. When the driver did not stop, Quintana reportedly took the gun and fired one shot through the windshield in the area of 600 E. Mountain View Ave.

The driver reportedly pulled the car over and then got out and ran. Police say Quintana fired four to five more shots at the fleeing driver, hitting him once in the face. The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but survived.

The other shots went into nearby homes, but there were no other injuries reported.