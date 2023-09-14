Man takes plea deal for Tehachapi assault, attempted robbery

Sep. 14—A man who's accused of shooting a person in the leg last year after trying to rob him took a plea deal Tuesday, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Jacob Leighty pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm. He was also found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault and battery for allegations stemming from a second, separate case.

In the first incident, a victim suffered bone fractures after he was shot in Tehachapi because he refused to give Leighty money, a Kern County DA's Office news release said.

Leighty was arrested by Tehachapi police weeks later.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on Oct. 10.