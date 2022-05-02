Man takes roommate, dog hostage after mother refuses to buy cellphone, cigarettes

A man whose mother refused to buy him items he requested took his roommate and the roommate’s dog hostage and threatened to kill them, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of a man who had taken his roommate hostage at an apartment in the 100 block of Dexter Avenue North.

The suspect had asked his mother to buy him a new cellphone and some cigarettes, but when she refused, he told his roommate that he was holding him hostage until he received the items.

Police said the man then barricaded the front door and refused to let the victim out, while threatening to kill the victim and the dog.

Because there were numerous swords located throughout the apartment, the roommate was concerned the man might follow through with his threats. He barricaded himself in his bedroom and called police.

A hostage negotiation team and SWAT officers were called to the apartment. Officers entered the unit and rescued the hostage and his dog.

The man was arrested and later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of kidnapping and harassment.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP