Man takes woman hostage inside Las Vegas Strip hotel, barricades himself in room

A possibly armed man took a woman hostage in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip and barricaded himself inside Tuesday morning, according to police.

Cops responded to Caesars Palace around 9:15 a.m. after witnesses saw the man force the woman inside the room.

The suspect claimed he was armed, so Las Vegas police responded with a SWAT team, according to officer Stephen Connell.

The standoff continued into the afternoon. Just before noon, Connell said the woman was still in the room and had been heard by hostage negotiators.

“The female has been heard from and at this point is still OK,” he told reporters. Connell said police were not aware of any relationship between the man and woman.

At one point, the man broke the hotel room’s window and began chucking objects out of it. However, Connell clarified that officers on the scene had not seen any weapon or heard any gunshots.

“There were initial reports that shots were fired in this incident. That is not true. There have not been shots fired as of this time,” Connell said just before noon. He added that the broken glass and falling items “might have been” responsible for “the mistaken reports of gunfire.”

The objects landed in a hotel pool area, and the pool was evacuated, police said. The floor where the suspect was barricaded was locked down, but other floors remained open as usual.