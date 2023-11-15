Man talked of stabbing asylum seekers, court told

Charles Cannon, 22, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court

A man with an "interest in religious and racial violence" kept information on preparing explosives and guerrilla warfare techniques, a court has heard.

Charles Cannon also "talked enthusiastically about stabbing asylum seekers", a jury at Winchester Crown Court was told.

The 22-year-old, of Aldershot, Hampshire, had a "dangerous mindset", prosecutors said.

The defendant denies seven counts of possessing documents that could be used to prepare acts of terrorism.

'Holy war'

Ben Isaacs, prosecuting, said Mr Cannon was stopped at Luton Airport under terrorism regulations in August 2020.

Guides on making explosives and "booby traps," as well as instructions on "unconventional warfare devices and techniques", were found on the defendant's phone and computer, the court heard.

On social media, Mr Cannon talked about stabbing asylum seekers and advocated "racial holy war", the jury was told.

Mr Isaacs said: "Mr Cannon is a young man with extreme and disturbing political views.

"He holds far-right beliefs, sympathises with Nazism, fascism.

"He has offensive things to say about black people, Jews, gay people, women generally and anyone who does not fit in with his extreme view of the world."

The prosecutor said the defendant, who is autistic, told the police he was not interested in the documents about explosives.

Mr Isaacs continued: "He said he was much more interested in chemistry and history, and languages and Christianity, and when he is interested in something he tends to research it very heavily which he put down to his autism.

"The investigation has shown his interest is anything but innocent.

"In fact, he has a very dangerous mindset, a very worrying interest in religious and racial violence."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.