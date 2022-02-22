Man targeting elderly with scam arrested twice by Falls police

Feb. 22—Niagara Falls police are warning residents about a man falsely offering snow plowing services to steal from elderly people in the city.

On Feb. 11, Niagara Falls Police charged Joseph Morgante, 36, of Stephenson Ave., with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Police say in December, Morgante conned his way into the home of a 93-year-old Lasalle-area woman by telling her that he would plow her driveway. Once inside, Morgante stole the elderly victim's purse containing cash and credit cards, which he used to purchase merchandise at area stores. A lengthy investigation by Criminal Investigation Detectives Michael Badolato and John Marcyan, with assistance from Crime Scene Detective Rashad Travis and patrol officers Larue, Abramowski and Parker led to the arrest.

Morgante was issued an appearance ticket and released per the New York State Bail Reforms Law.

Morgante was again arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with using the same snow plowing guise in November to steal property from an 80-year-old woman in the LaSalle area. He was again issued an appearance ticket and released.

Police are advising residents to be aware of this scam and call 911 if Morgante is seen. Police believe Morgante may still target homes of elderly residents in the LaSalle area of the city.