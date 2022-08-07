Man targets elderly in cyber fraud scams, ordered to pay over $200,000 to his victims

A Lawrenceville man pleaded guilty to his involvement in cyber fraud scams against the elderly and was ordered to pay over $200,00 to his victims, according to Attorney General Chris Carr.

Carr said on Aug. 3 that Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting the elderly.

“Borin Khoun engaged in online scams targeting older adults and their hard-earned dollars, and now he is paying the price for his illegal actions,” said Carr.

Carr said he and other partners on the Cyber Fraud Task Force were able to find Khoun and identify his role in the fraud scheme.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute those involved with cyber fraud schemes as we specifically target these types of criminal enterprises in our state,” said Carr.

Kerri Farley, a special agent in the FBI, said that the guilty plea is a result of the public reporting tips to the FBI.

“This guilty plea is a direct result of the public reporting tips to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) where we were able to share the information with our local partners and bring Khoun to justice,” said FBI special agent Keri Farley.

Khoun was separately indicted in April 2022 after stealing over $180,000 from a senior citizen in Arizona.

In total, Khoun stole more than $230,000 from the two victims.

A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge sentenced Khoun to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program. The judge also imposed a $1,500 fine and ordered Khoun to pay $234,479.48 in restitution to his victims.

