Man in Tarrant County Jail dies after ‘medical emergency,’ according to sheriff’s office

A man sentenced in July to four years for assaulting a family member died while in custody in the Tarrant County Jail, according to authorities and court records.

The man, 48-year-old Clyde Keith Alexander, experienced a medical emergency on Nov. 21, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jail employees attempted life-saving measures and Alexander was taken to JPS Hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner has not yet ruled on a cause of death.

Alexander was first booked into the Tarrant County Jail in December 2022 after Crowley police arrested him for assaultfamily violence, according to the sheriff’s office and court records. He had prior convictions of felony possession of a controlled substance, state jail felony theft from a grave or human corpse, evading arrest and interfering with an emergency call.

Since he died in the custody of the sheriff’s office, Alexander’s death is being reviewed and investigated by its criminal investigations division, JPS medical staff, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the medical examiner’s office, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and unnamed outside law enforcement.