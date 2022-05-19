Man tased by Rochester police Wednesday night following disorderly call

May 19—ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old man was tased and arrested by law enforcement Wednesday night following a disorderly call at a Rochester apartment, according to Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, Rochester police received a call around 7:48 p.m. regarding a man who was trashing his mother's apartment. Law enforcement also learned that the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest, though Moilanen said he did not know what the warrants were for.

Officers learned the man had left the apartment but was spotted in the area as law enforcement was leaving the residence. He fled on foot after law enforcement told him to stop.

Moilanen said that the suspect fled through several backyards on the 2000 block of 18th Street Northwest before stopping and being tased by an officer and arrested.

Moilanen said when the suspect turned around he kept one hand concealed.

A Mayo ambulance crew cleared the suspect medically following the tasing, according to Moilanen, who said it was standard to call for medical clearance following this type of use of force.

Marquist Holmes, 21, is facing a fifth-degree controlled substance charge after a small amount of cocaine was found on him, fleeing an officer on foot and obstructing the legal process, Moilanen said.

Holmes has no permanent address on record, according to Moilanen.