Man tased in Taco Bell case will serve 150 days, two years probation after pleading guilty

HOLLAND TWP. — One of the men responsible for a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for staffers at a Taco Bell in Holland Township will serve 150 days in jail after pleading guilty last month.

Jeremy Chankongsinh was the first person to allegedly victimize employees in an incident that started shortly after midnight Sunday, April 30, at 190 N. River Ave.

According to police documents, Chankongsinh placed an order at the drive-thru. When he was informed the restaurant doesn’t serve Sprite (as Taco Bell carries Pepsi products), Chankongsinh began yelling through the intercom before proceeding to the drive-up window, getting out of his car and punching the window, breaking it.

According to a statement from a Taco Bell employee, Chankongsinh pointed his hand toward the window as if he were holding a gun, but because it was dark, the employee couldn't confirm he was armed.

The police report states Chankongsinh then drove to the front door and began pulling on the handles, striking the glass and gesturing as if he had a gun. Finally, he left the Taco Bell and drove north on River Avenue.

Officers described Chankongsinh’s car as “swerving and drifting within the lane and straddling the center dotted line.” After a short pursuit, Chankongsinh stopped on Blueberry Lane, where he got out of the car and started yelling obscenities, threatening to fight officers and telling them to shoot.

Deputy John Maher arrived with his K9 partner, Titus, and warned Chankongsinh if he didn’t comply, the dog would be deployed and likely bite him.

"F*ck you, send the dog. (I'll) fight it off and fight everyone here," Chankongsinh allegedly responded.

Maher took out his taser and informed Chankongsinh if he didn’t comply, he'd be tased. When Chankongsinh didn’t reply, Maher tased him, but claimed it had no effect. Maher tased him again, still with no effect.

At that time, another responding officer, Nick Forrest, tased Chankongsinh a third time, hitting him in the left leg and groin. The third round of tasing sent Chankongsinh to the ground, where he was handcuffed before being placed in Nagelkirk’s vehicle.

Chankongsinh allegedly refused to submit to a blood draw, so Nagelkirk obtained a warrant. Chankongsinh was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital for the blood draw and to have a taser probe removed from his genitals.

On Monday, July 10, Chankongsinh was sentenced to 150 days in jail for fourth degree fleeing and eluding, and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to 30 days for malicious destruction of property of less than $200, operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license. Initially, Chankongsinh's case included a habitual offender fourth offense notice, which was lowered to second offense as part of his plea agreement.

The sentences will be served concurrently. Chankongsinh will also serve two years of probation.

Chankongsinh’s public defender, W. Patrick Kolehouse, said, while the charges paint one picture of Chankongsinh, he's seen a different side of the defendant.

“Since he's been out on bond, he's been on an alcohol monitor and had no violations that I’m aware of,” Kolehouse said. “He's doing (really) well and has appeared on time for everything and has been very communicative to me and very proactive to take the right steps to make sure he's on the right path moving forward.”

Edward Galvan — the second person arrested after allegedly vandalizing the restaurant in a separate incident April 30 — is scheduled for a jury trial, set to begin July 14 in Ottawa County’s 58th District Court.

