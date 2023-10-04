Man tased by Washington Court House PD dies. BCI investigating.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a man's death Sunday after a Washington Court House police officer tased him.

Officials have yet to release the name of the man who died.

Washington Court House police said an officer stopped a vehicle at about 6 p.m. for a traffic violation on the 400 block of Gregg Street. After the vehicle stopped, police said a male passenger ran from the vehicle, and an officer chased the man on foot.

While the foot pursuit was ongoing, police said the man ran into a "confined area that had no exit" and then ran back toward the officer, at which point the officer used a Taser.

The man "fell to the ground and suffered a medical episode," police said, and officers provided first aid. Paramedics took the man to Adena Fayette Medical Center, where he died.

Washington Court House police asked Ohio BCI to investigate the death.

The Montgomery County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy but has not revealed the cause of death. Washington Court House police have not released the name of the officer involved in the incident.

Washington Court House police told The Dispatch on Wednesday they would not be releasing the incident report or body camera footage, citing the ongoing BCI investigation, and referred all other questions to BCI.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch