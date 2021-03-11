Man taunts deputies to 'come get' him after domestic disturbance

Julissa Zavala, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·2 min read

Mar. 10—HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff's Office arrested a domestic disturbance suspect Tuesday after he shared his location on social media and said to "come get" him.

Around 7:20 p.m., deputies said they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 6000 block of 16th Avenue. The victim reported the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Reynaldo Guillen, assaulted her and her child.

According to Kings County Dispatch, the victim was out of breath and the dispatcher could hear a child screaming in the background.

The victim told KCSO officials that Guillen was out of control and had pushed her, threw a plate at her and was trying to choke the victim's 16-year-old daughter. The victim also said Guillen pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.

Deputies said younger children in the residence tried to divert Guillen's attention to them and away from their mother and older sister. They said the younger children were not injured during the incident.

Approximately an hour after the incident was reported, Sheriff's officials said Guillen posted on social media "Come get me here" and shared his location, which was in a parking lot at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore.

A deputy who patrols the area located Guillen sitting in a parked car in the parking lot of the Palace. A perimeter was set up and foot and vehicle traffic was diverted away from the area for a short time, officials said.

KCSO said a deputy, who is also a crisis negotiator, was able to contact Guillen on his cell phone. After approximately 15 minutes of negotiating with Guillen, they said he ultimately surrendered himself peacefully and was taken into custody.

Authorities said Guillen was booked on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse, brandishing an unloaded firearm, criminal threats, child endangerment and an out of county warrant. His bail was set at $150,000.

