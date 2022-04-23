Man with teddy bear sweater wanted for groping in Brooklyn train station, police said

A man sporting a disarmingly cute teddy bear sweater sexually accosted a 23-year-old woman in a Brooklyn train station, cops said Saturday.

The woman was walking up the stairs at the Shepherd Ave. C train station near Pitkin Ave. in Cypress Hills about 6:44 p.m. on April 14 when the unidentified suspect ran up and put his face on the victim’s behind, police said.

The woman was startled, but not harmed.

The man then ran out of the station. At the time the beefy suspect, who is described as Black with thinning hair and glasses, was wearing an orange sweater with a multi-colored teddy bear on the chest.

Cops on Saturday released an MTA surveillance picture of the accused groper in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.