Man, teen arrested in drug-ripoff killing at St. Petersburg motel, police said

ST. PETERSBURG — Police say they have made two arrests in a fatal shooting June 25 during a drug ripoff at a St. Petersburg motel.

Vincent Donnell Evans Jr., 24, and an unnamed minor who was 16 at the time of the shooting, face charges including murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Benjamin Goff at the Landmark Motel,1930 4th St. N.

Evans was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and resisting officers without violence, the teen charges of second-degree murder and resisting without violence.

The suspects were trying to rob Goff of drugs and money when a fight broke out and Evans shot Goff, police said. Officers arrived to find Goff’s body in a second-floor room.