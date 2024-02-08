Man, teen arrested after gunfire reported in Dayton

Feb. 8—Dayton police arrested a man and teenager earlier this week after gunfire was reported in the city early Sunday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunshine Court on a report of shots fired.

"Upon their arrival they located a group of individuals discharging firearms," said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. "The individuals in the group fled when the police announced their presence."

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and a 16-year-old boy for obstructing official business.

No shooting victims have come forward in connection to this incident at this time, Bauer said.