Man and teen arrested after shooting at Arden Way smoke shop, Sacramento sheriff says

A man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Sunday following a shooting Saturday evening in Arden Arcade that injured a man at a smoke shop, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received calls just before 6 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at a business on Arden Way, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, waved down a police officer at a nearby gas station shortly after 6 p.m., authorities said. Arriving deputies learned that the shooting took place at a smoke shop on Arden Way, about a half-mile from the gas station, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the news release.

Detectives identified the two suspects in the shooting as a 17-year-old boy and James Earl Freeman, 20.

Detectives on Sunday located both suspects at a motel on Alhambra Boulevard inside Sacramento city limits, the Sheriff’s Office said. A Police Department SWAT team was used to take the two suspects into custody without further incident, according to the news release.

Freeman was booked early Monday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony charge of attempted murder. He is ineligible for bail, jail records show.

The juvenile suspect was taken to juvenile hall, according to the Sheriff’s Office.