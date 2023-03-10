Man, teen found shot at DeKalb County home, police say

Police are investigating a double shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

DeKalb police officers were called to a home on Pleasant Forest Drive in reference to a possible shooting just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators found a teenager in the back of the house also suffering a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Police have not identified either victim.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited. Detectives have not released details on possible suspects or motives.

