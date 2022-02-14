Man, teen injured in shooting across from Hillside High School in Durham

A man and a teenager were injured in a shooting at a gas station across from Hillside High School around noon Monday, Durham police said.

The shootings were non-fatal, and the juvenile male was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after police responded to a call about a shooting at the Amoco gas station.

Hillside High School went a lockout status from around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the request of police, Durham Public Schools spokeswoman Crystal Roberts told The News & Observer.

A lockout permits activities and class to continue in a school while faculty and students are temporarily prohibited from exiting or entering the property during a safety threat, Roberts said, as opposed to a lockdown, in which people are instructed to stay in place.

DPS and police did not confirm whether the injured juvenile is a student at the high school.

The owner of the Amoco gas station told WRAL that he was grazed by a bullet in the shooting and estimates he heard eight to 10 gunshots fired.

Police have not identified a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Durham Police Department said a police report wasn’t yet available late Monday afternoon.