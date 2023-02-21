Man, teen injured in unrelated shootings in Fort Worth, police say

Two people were injured, one of them critically, in unrelated shootings overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to El Rancho Escondido Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the breezeway at the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Shortly after midnight officers were dispatched to a local hospital regarding a teen with a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old victim told police he accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling a pistol. He was playing video games with friends in the Garden at Cobb Park Apartments in the 1800 block of East Robert Street at the time of the shooting.

The Gun Violence Unit will handle the follow-up investigation, police said.