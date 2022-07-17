Man and teen in serious condition after two separate shootings in DeKalb, police say

A man and a 16-year-old are in serious condition after multiple shootings Saturday night.

DeKalb police said they responded to a shots-fired call at 10:17 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at North Hairston Road and Central Drive.

As they were tending to that incident, they got another call about a man shot in front of the DeKalb County Jail. When they got to the scene, police said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim said he was in his vehicle at the intersection of North Hairston and Central when his vehicle was shot several times, hitting him once.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS in serious condition.

Shortly after that call, police received another call at 10:31 p.m. of a person shot at the Mountain Crest Apartments on North Hairston Road.

Officers got to the location and found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

DeKalb police said they have detectives going to all of the locations to speak with witnesses and collect evidence.

At this time, police said they are working to determine if the shootings were connected.

