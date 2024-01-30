Man, teenager in custody after allegedly leading Lubbock sheriff's deputies on a pursuit

A 32-year-old man and a juvenile are in custody after allegedly leading sheriff deputies on a pursuit in West Lubbock on Monday.

According to the Lubbock Sheriff's Department, around 6:40 p.m., a sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle nearly collide with another vehicle on 19th Street and Albany Avenue.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.

A deputy heading northbound on Milwaukee during the pursuit was struck by a motorist, causing the deputy’s vehicle to flip. According to LSO, the deputy suffered minor injuries.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle in traffic, and continued to flee through West Lubbock, according to LSO. The vehicle then became disabled near 26th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, both were taken into custody.

LSO identified the driver as 32-year-old Geraldo Sanchez, who was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention, and several traffic and accident-related violations. Sanchez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

The passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest/detention and transported to Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

According to LSO, this is still an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Two in LSO custody after leading deputies in West Lubbock pursuit