Man, teenager injured in early morning shooting in Federal Way

A shooting in Federal Way early Friday morning ended with a 14-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man shot, police said. Both were taken to the hospital, and the older man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Federal Way Police Department were called about 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Southwest 320th Street near a strip mall, according to a news release from the department.

At the scene, police found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his back. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

Then, officers were notified that a 14-year-old boy was found about a mile away in the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. He had a gunshot wound on his lower abdomen. Police said it wasn’t life threatening. The teenager was also transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police believe the man and teenager were involved in the same shooting incident. The shooting appeared to have taken place near the 3400 to 3500 blocks of Southwest 320th Street, according to the news release.

The circumstances of the shooting are not clear. Police are continuing to investigate.