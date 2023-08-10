Man,teenconvicted of kidnapping woman outside Marlborough supermarket and robbing her

Aug. 10—Gordon pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping in the Sept. 11, 2021, incident, according to the records. Wiggins was convicted of the same crimes under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction at trial, the records show.

Both plea bargains call for the defendants to be on probation for three years after they are released from prison. They face up to 10 more years behind bars if they violate release conditions, according to the records.

Although Wiggins is a juvenile, he was prosecuted in adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

The 64-year-old victim suffered injuries that included "an acute kidney injury," a broken right thigh bone and facial wounds that she told police stemmed from being pistol-whipped five or six times, according to an affidavit by state police Detective Frank A. Cuoco II.

She said one of the kidnappers threatened to kill her about 10 times as they demanded money and jewelry, the detective reported. After stops to use her payment cards to obtain money, the incident ended in a residential street near the Berlin Turnpike, where the woman said she was told to get out of the car but was unable to do so because of her injuries, according to the detective.

The woman said the kidnapper who was driving her car then got out and pulled her onto the street, the detective continued.

Berlin police learned of the incident minutes before 9 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, from numerous 911 calls from Hummingbird Drive reporting that a woman was in the street with visible wounds yelling that she had been carjacked and assaulted, the detective wrote. A report of a car fire behind the nearby Wine Merchant liquor store on the Berlin Turnpike came in simultaneously, the detective reported.

In an interview at Hartford Hospital, the woman told a Berlin police officer that two males had approached her from behind in the Big Y parking lot in Marlborough, grabbed her and demanded money, according to the detective.

She said she asked them, "Why are you doing this to me?" the detective continued.

She said one of the attackers replied, "Because you're white, and my mother is very ill," the detective reported.

Two East Hartford police officers identified Wiggins as a suspect from surveillance video showing a male using the woman's bank and credit cards in unauthorized transactions at the DND Food Mart at Main and Brewer streets in East Hartford at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021, according to the detective.

DNA analysis of the zipper of the woman's purse at the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Meriden concluded that it was highly likely that Wiggins was one of three people whose DNA was found, the detective reported.