Man tells Amarillo police he was shot by 3 suspects who kicked in his door

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left a person injured over the weekend.

According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at about 9:51 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 700 block of North Grant on a report that a man had been shot. The man told police that three men kicked in his door and began firing at him. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available. This case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have information connected to this crime is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous, and you can also go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.

