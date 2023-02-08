Man tells Atlanta police he was shot in parking lot after getting into argument with waitress

Atlanta police are investigating an incident that resulted in one man being shot.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to a person shot call around 10:30 p.m. at the Osha Thai Sushi Galleria on Peachtree Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hand.

Witnesses told police that the man had gotten into an argument with a waitress at the restaurant.

It is unclear what they fought about.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the man left, he told authorities three men followed him into the parking lot and fought him.

The victim said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him in the hand.

After being shot, the victim told authorities he pulled out his gun and fired it toward the three men. They then ran from the scene.

The waitress told police the victim had been stalking her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The identities of the three men, the victim and the waitress have not been released.

Police told Channel 2 that the victim might be facing charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: