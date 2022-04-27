Man tells Bucyrus police he fired shots outside Crawford County Sheriff's Office

A man turned himself in to Bucyrus police on Tuesday evening, confessing he had fired shots at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

A man turned himself in to Bucyrus police Tuesday evening, confessing he had fired shots at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Residents in the neighborhood are being asked to check their homes for damage.

No one was injured in the incident, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were investigating shots being fired in the area of the Sheriff’s Office, 3613 Stetzer Road, according to the release. Several residents in the 200 block of Iona Drive and 2400 block of Stetzer Road reported hearing someone knocking on windows and doors and hearing possible gun shots.

At 9:43 p.m., the Bucyrus Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Office, saying a man came to there to report he had just fired shots at the Sheriff’s Office, according to the report.

Police officers took David M. Vasquez, 35, New Washington, into custody without incident at the police station, 500 S. Sandusky Ave.

Deputies took custody of Vasquez at the police department and took him to the county jail.

Vasquez's vehicle, a blue 2006 Toyota four-door, was seized and secured at the Sheriff’s Office by Hensley’s Towing, the news release states. After a search of the buildings and grounds, it was discovered the north side of the Sheriff’s Office building, two personal vehicles and one cruiser each had been struck by gun fire.

Vasquez is being held for investigative purposes as the incident remains under investigation.

Residents in the area of the Timken Subdivision between East Mansfield Street and Stetzer Road are asked to check their homes and property for damage and contact the Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906, if any is found.

