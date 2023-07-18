Man tells hotel guest she’s being too loud — then returns with gun, California cops say

A Texas man threatened a fellow guest with a gun for being “too loud” at a California hotel, sheriff’s officials reported.

The 41-year-old man knocked on the woman’s door to complain about noise Saturday, July 15, at a hotel in Loma Linda, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He returned a few minutes later with a handgun in his waistband, deputies said.

The man pulled out the gun, drew back the hammer and pointed it at the woman, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responding to the incident at 11:25 p.m. arrested the man, the release said. They found a Beretta PX4 handgun and a box of .40 caliber ammunition in his room, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man faces a charge of assault with a firearm on a person.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 909-387-3545 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Loma Linda is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

