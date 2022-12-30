Man tells kids ‘keep your seat belt on’ before running over his wife, NY officials say

A New York City man mowed down his wife with an SUV before stabbing her, officials said.

He’s been charged with attempted murder.

The man, a 36-year-old Queens resident, climbed into the driver’s seat of a Ford Explorer shortly after 5 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to a news release from the Queens County District Attorney.

The couple’s three children, all under the age of 12, were seated inside the car, which was parked in front of his wife’s residence, officials said.

When his wife, 41, walked in front of the car, he reportedly told the children to “keep your seat belt on” before pressing the gas and “barreling” into her, officials said.

Following the collision, the car flipped on its side, and the man crawled out a window and stabbed his wife with a knife, according to officials.

The wife was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries, which included a punctured liver, broken bones and “severe neurological damage,” officials said. The man was still at the scene when police arrived.

None of the children were seriously injured, according to CBS News.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

“The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in the release. “My thoughts are with the children.”

The man was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, in addition to other charges, officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, officials said. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

His wife, a self-described survivor of domestic abuse, operated a life-coaching business, according to NBC New York.

A spokesperson for the Queens County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for comment.

