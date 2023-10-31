Man tells officers he killed his 78- and 79-year-old roommates, Minnesota cops say

A married couple — ages 78 and 79 — were killed in their Minnesota home by a man who was temporarily living with them, authorities say.

Police in the town of Babbitt said they received a call Saturday, Oct. 28, from the Duluth Police Department, whose officers were in contact with a man they said “had stated that he had killed his two roommates.”

Babbitt officers went to the home, where they found two people dead, police said in a news release. They were identified as 78-year-old Clifford Johnson and 79-year-old Christine Johnson, and authorities told KQDS they were married.

It’s unclear how the couple was killed.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The 54-year-old man accused of killing the Johnsons had been temporarily living with the couple, police said. He is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, but formal charges had not been filed as of Oct. 30.

Police believe he acted alone and said there is no threat to the public. Officers did not state a motive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this tragic time,” police said in the news release.

Babbitt is in northern Minnesota about 40 miles south of the Canada border.

Doctor with poison expertise accused of fatally poisoning wife, Minnesota cops say

Pregnant mom shot dead outside Amazon facility, MN cops say. Ex-fiance pleads guilty

16-year-old ‘listening to a song about murder’ runs over 70-year-old man, MN cops say