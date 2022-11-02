Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds

The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds.

It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport.

Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they put crime scene tape around the home after finding a man lying on the ground by a chicken group.

By the time they arrived, investigators said Enrique Benavides Montero was already lying dead on the ground.

The homeowner told investigators he left the gun inside the home, unloaded. The homeowner was taken in for questioning, but so far has not been arrested or charged.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will be sending the case to the State Attorney’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

