Man tells police he ‘assassinated’ woman after bloody knife fight, Tennessee cops say

A man is in custody after being accused of stabbing and killing a woman during a knife fight in an apartment, Tennessee police said.

Police responded to the apartment on March 27 and found a man bleeding from his neck outside a Memphis complex, according to an affidavit.

The man, 28-year-old Johnathon Poulino-Martinez, started receiving medical attention from the officers, police said.

Then, Poulino-Martinez told officers “I assassinated her,” according to the affidavit.

He directed them to an apartment where officers found the door ajar, according to the affidavit.

When the officers went inside, they said they saw a trail of blood leading through the apartment, down a hallway and into a bedroom.

As they moved through the apartment, they saw “multiple kitchen knives covered in blood” and evidence that there had been a physical struggle, according to the affidavit. The officers found another bloody knife in a trash can, police said.

In the bedroom, they found an unresponsive woman, according to the affidavit, and she had cuts on her neck and head.

She was declared dead at the scene from “major blood loss,” according to the affidavit. A medical examiner later found more cuts on her back, police said.

Police said Poulino-Martinez was taken to a nearby hospital in “critical condition.”

He has since been charged with first-degree murder on March 30 and is being held in Shelby County Jail, according to jail records.

Poulino-Martinez was arraigned April 10.

