Man tells police he was shot Sunday in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ New Philadelphia police are investigating the reported shooting of a 33-year-old man late Sunday afternoon. Reports available Monday did not indicate a location.

A deputy from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office spoke to the victim at Aultman Hospital in Canton. The law enforcement officer said the incident took place in New Philadelphia.

New Philadelphia police checked an address in the 300 block of Eighth Drive NE. In a report, they said video showed an agitated man walking away. Their account said he walked south on Eighth then west on Fair Avenue.

Police reports said the victim went to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover before going to Canton for treatment of the gunshot wound.

New Philadelphia police checked areas in the northwest and southwest sections of downtown to look for evidence of a shooting, but reported finding none at either location.

Police were contacted about the incident shortly before 5 p.m. Patrol officers concluded their work at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man, 33, treated for gunshot wound at Canton hospital