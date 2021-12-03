Man temporarily cured of Type 1 diabetes
Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the new stem cell treatment and pharmaceutical trial that allows Brian Shelton’s body to control its own insulin and blood sugar levels.
A handwritten note was submitted into evidence on Monday as Elizabeth Holmes testified, alleging abuse from her ex-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.
A CVS customer recorded an employee who allegedly engaged in unsanitary behavior at work, in an incident the shopper referred to as her "final straw" with the pharmacy.
Want to live to 100? The key is a healthy lifestyle, and one approach is to follow the Blue Zone Power 9 rules. Here's what to know.
Darla Smith filed the lawsuit in behalf of her husband, who is on a ventilator. One of several such lawsuits nationally raises questions about medical care.
EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty ImagesThe “highly transmissible” Omicron variant of coronavirus ripping through South Africa is putting disproportionately large numbers of children under 5 years old in hospitals, a top South African government medical adviser said Friday.The alarming development raises the prospect of a new global battle cycle against the virus, given that the new variant has already spread to dozens of countries. The South African scientists also said the new variant was spreadin
Omicron has arrived just as the CDC recommended everyone get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. For some, this has raised questions on how to proceed.
Doctors weigh in on how the Omicron variant is different than Delta variant, if a new vaccine will be required, and whether or not omicron may be "worse" than delta.
UFC president Dana White is in isolation while he and his family recover from COVID-19 after contracting the virus following a Thanksgiving gathering. White revealed his positive diagnosis during an appearance on the "Jim Rome Podcast" on Wednesday. After finding out that he had COVID-19, White immediately called UFC broadcaster, comedian, and podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan tested positive to COVID-19 in late August and underwent an onslaught of treatment that included monoclonal antibodies, ivermec
The MetroWest area is highly vaccinated, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise and doctors expect a "tidal wave" of cases this holiday season.
All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their
Scientists believe they have found the trigger for the rare blood clots in people who have taken the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.A study by a team of researchers from the United States and United Kingdom found a protein in the blood - known as platelet factor 4 (PF4) - that reacts to the adenovirus used by the vaccine that then causes a chain reaction involving the immune system.This reaction can result in the dangerous clots - a...
As recently as last week, many public health experts were fiercely opposed to the Biden administration’s campaign to roll out booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines to all American adults. There was little scientific evidence to support extra doses for most people, the researchers said. The omicron variant has changed all that. Scientists do not yet know with any certainty whether the virus is easier to spread or less vulnerable to the body’s immune response. But with dozens of new mutations,
Diane Turner Jackson and her mother, Shirley Turner, successfully beat back their prediabetes thanks to help from Mount Carmel's prevention program.
Some at-home tests can be purchased at local retailers and pharmacies, and results can often be processed within minutes.
The odor, which could be foul to some and pleasing to others, shares chemical similarities with garlic.
Dead butt syndrome, or gluteal amnesia, happens when the glute muscles weaken and can't contract or relax properly from being stationary. Here's how to fix it.