Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say

A Naples man is facing accusations of stalking after he purchased as many as 30 pairs of women’s panties at a Walmart and began surreptitiously leaving them outside the home of two Florida women, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The mysterious deliveries began in mid-June, and one of the victims became “so scared,” she temporarily moved out of the house, the sheriff’s office said in an Aug. 8 news release.

Investigators say the undergarments began appearing in the driveway, but subsequent deliveries were left closer and closer to the garage door.

In one case, pairs of panties were left outside the home “four times in one night,” with price tags still attached.

It was those tags that led to an arrest, after Cpl. Tamela Martin with the sheriff’s office traced the purchases to a 42-year-old man, the sheriff’s office said.

“Martin began her investigation by reviewing a timeline of events and doorbell video footage of the suspect provided by the victims. The victims also provided pictures of the panties with the price tags on them,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Martin researched the brand name and checked retail stores. She found the panties were a brand sold by Walmart. ... Based on the information Cpl. Martin provided, Walmart located security camera footage of a man purchasing seven pairs of the panties found outside the victims’ residence.”

The store’s video footage matched the man seen on the victims’ door bell camera, including “the same clothing,” officials said.

“A break came when one of the victims called CCSO to report a man who resembled the suspect had just ridden his bike past her house,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies detained the man for questioning and linked him to the suspect seen in the Walmart and doorbell videos, officials said.

Investigators say the man acknowledged “buying the panties and to knowing where the victims lived, but denied leaving them outside their home.”

He faces two counts of stalking, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a 287(g) program detainer on the suspect for possible deportation, officials said.

