Man testified friend killed in Gary as they were delivering engine

Marcus Johnson testified Tuesday that George James opened fire while he and another man were dropping off an engine on Oct. 2, 2022 to James’ Gary house on the 900 block of Williams Street.

The other man, Arlandus Jackson, 37, of Chicago, was shot and later pronounced dead at Methodist Hospitals Northlake, according to court records.

James, now 47, is on trial this week. He was charged with murder, two counts of intimidation, and one misdemeanor. James pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Johnson said they and “George” argued after he asked them to carry the engine too far to his trailer. “George” said they would do it, “or else,” according to the affidavit. He came back with a rifle and the other men walked away.

James fired four shots, striking Jackson, who fell over on the truck bed. He ordered Johnson to leave “unless he wanted to get shot, too.”

“He didn’t do it,” his lawyer Gojko Kasich said before the trial Tuesday, adding he would question Johnson’s testimony.

Johnson, a mechanic, said he was taking the engine to a man he knew named Ernest Shed, who would get it to James. Johnson pulled up with Jackson around 6:30 p.m. in Gary, while Shed waved him down the street to James’ home.

A handful of men were there, who started walking off, Johnson said.

James appeared to walk several feet away to a white shed. Within three minutes, he started shooting, Johnson testified.

“I felt the fire from the gun,” he said, alluding to how close he was.

Jackson was partially slumped over the truck bed.

Get out, or you’re “next,” James told him, Johnson said.

He got Jackson on the truck bed and took off. Not from the area, he had to call Shed, who met them. Johnson followed him to the hospital.

During Johnson’s testimony, Judge Samuel Cappas signaled for Deputy Prosecutor Bernie Johnsen and Kasich to remain professional as they briefly appeared to argue.

On cross-examination, Kasich questioned the details Johnson told police and said in later sworn depositions, such as if there were six or four men at the house when he arrived, or when he said he smoked marijuana that day.

“I’m here to tell the truth and that’s what I’m doing,” Johnson, the witness, told Kasich.

Later, Cappas stopped Johnson’s testimony as the witness started cutting off Kasich’s questions with his answers and both men appeared increasingly tense. He told the witness to answer clearly with yes, or no, for the court’s record and to let Kasich finish his questions.

The judge threatened Kasich with contempt of court, i.e. a “fine,” then “jail,” if his manner and phrasing continued to agitate the witness.

Kasich said he understood and apologized, and Cappas ordered a short break for the men to regroup.

