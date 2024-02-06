Man testifies Crump sexually abused another girl years before the local case

The first witness in William Mark Crump's trial told a jury he peeked through a curtain hanging in a bedroom doorway to see his father sexually abusing his 12-year-old sister in their rural North Carolina home in the 1990s.

Crump's adult son testified Tuesday morning against his 63-year-old father, who is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in 2020 in Wichita Falls.

The son told jurors he heard his sister say, "Stop, please," during the incident in October 1996 when Crump was alone in the house with children.

Testimony: Son reconciled with Crump

The son made sure his stepmother, who was not home at the time, knew about the incident by putting a note on the backdoor. Law enforcement officers were called.

Later, the son gave his father a second chance, he testified.

"At one point, he was my best friend," the son told the jury.

Crump's past and possible punishment if convicted

Crump has prior convictions for sexual offenses in North Carolina, court documents show.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted in Wichita County, but prosecutors are seeking an enhanced punishment based on out-of-state convictions.

Just after the son's testimony, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard sent the jury out for a break. A juror was called into the courtroom where Barnard interviewed him about recognizing the first witness.

Juror's concerns in Crump trial

The juror told Barnard he didn't feel he could be impartial because he would be swayed by the prior contact with the son, who was very nice.

Barnard ordered the juror to be replaced with an alternate and denied Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Mary Cannedy's request for a mistrial.

Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton had objected to a mistrial being declared, noting an alternate juror was available.

Victim's mother takes the stand in Crump trial

The victim's mother testified about finding out about the allegations against Crump after another daughter told her to talk to the victim.

Since the victim's parents were not together anymore, the victim would leave her home in Oklahoma to spend some weekends with her father in Wichita Falls, the mother testified.

Under cross examination by Cannedy, the mother testified she knew about Crump's history when she was married to her ex-husband.

She also knew her children were around Crump during visitation with their father, but she didn't know they were alone with him, the mother testified.

On Tuesday, prosecutors abandoned one of the counts in the indictment against Crump. So he is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Crump, who is already required to register as a sex offender for life because of the North Carolina convictions.

Testimony began Tuesday after opening arguments.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crump was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, according to online court records.

Allegations against Crump

On Jan. 25, 2022, Wichita Falls police responded to a home the day after the girl made an outcry to her mother about sexual assault, according to allegations in an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Crump babysat the child in his home when the incident is alleged to have occurred in August 2020, according to allegations in court records.

The child told a forensic interviewer at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center that Crump said he would spank her if she told anyone what he had done, according to allegations in court documents.

Charges against Crump that didn't stick and those that did

A Wichita County grand jury declined to indict Crump for a charge of indecency with a child by exposure, and a judge dismissed the charge May 4, 2022. The charge was in connection with an alleged Oct. 1, 2020, incident.

In addition, Crump was charged with sexual assault in connection with a March 8, 2008, alleged incident in Wichita Falls, court records show. He was acquitted of the charge March 24, 2010.

Crump was convicted March 13, 1997, in North Carolina for statutory rape, incest and indecent liberties with a minor, according to court documents. They are all felonies.

