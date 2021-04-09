A man in Texas was arrested on suspicion of trying to buy explosives from an undercover FBI agent as part of a plot to blow up data centers

Madison Hall
·4 min read
C-4 explosive blasting cap
A Marine inserts blasting caps into blocks of C-4 explosive, February 1, 2005. Pfc. Lukas J. Blom

  • A man in Texas has been charged with purchasing inert explosives from an undercover FBI agent.

  • Investigators say Seth Pendley, 28, planned to blow up data centers that federal agencies rely upon.

  • Pendley boasted on Facebook about the Capitol riot, but told friends he never entered the building.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A man in Texas has been charged with attempting to purchase an explosive device from an undercover FBI agent, according to the Department of Justice.

Seth Pendley, 28, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday morning in the Northern District of Texas.

According to the criminal complaint, an anonymous person contacted the FBI on January 8 after finding posts on MyMilitia.com, a forum devoted to organizing militias, about planning to "conduct a little experiment" that would "draw a lot of heat" and result in "death." The source gave the FBI the user's email address, which investigators traced to Pendley.

After reviewing Pendley's Facebook accounts, federal investigators found he "boasted" about being at the US Capitol insurrection on January 6 - two days before an informant warned the FBI about his online posts- but privately told friends he never entered the building itself. Investigators allege he also admitted to bringing a sawed-off rifle to the city on January 6, a crime in itself in Washington, DC, but that he left the weapon in his car during the riots.

According to the court filings, a confidential source connected Pendley with an undercover FBI agent who Pendley believed to be an explosives supplier. Prosecutors allege Pendley told the agent he wanted to bring down "the oligarchy" in the US by attacking Amazon AWS web servers that federal agencies rely upon, most of which were located in Virginia.

"The main objective is to f--k up the Amazon servers," prosecutors accuse Pendley of saying. "There's 24 buildings that all this data runs through in America. Three of them are right next to each other, and 24 run 70 percent of the Internet. And the government especially the higher-ups, CIA, FBI, special s--t, they have like an 8 billion dollar a year contract with Amazon to run through their servers. So we f--k those servers, and it's gonna piss all the oligarchy off."

On Thursday, Pendley met with the undercover agent once more to acquire what he believed to be active explosives, but the FBI agent supplied him with inert devices instead, and explained his motives to the agent. According to the DOJ, agents promptly arrested Pendley after he had placed the fake explosives into his vehicle.

After searching Pendley's home, investigators said they found hand-drawn maps, flashcards relating to the planned attack, a piece of sawed-off rifle, wigs and masks, and a machete with his username from MyMilitia.com affixed onto the blade.

Acting US Attorney Prerak Shah praised investigators in a statement for apprehending Pendley before he had a chance to endanger people or infrastructure.

"We are also incredibly proud of our FBI partners, who ensured that the defendant was apprehended with an inert explosive device before he could inflict real harm, Shah said. "The Justice Department is determined to apprehend domestic extremists who intend to commit violence, no matter what political sentiment drives them to do so."

A spokesperson for Amazon told Insider it would continue to monitor for any outside threats against its staff and data servers.

"We would like to thank the FBI for their work in this investigation," the spokesperson said. "We take the safety and security of our staff and customer data incredibly seriously, and constantly review various vectors for any potential threats. We will continue to retain this vigilance about our employees and customers."

Pendley's specific charges have yet to be announced, but the DOJ said he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors have not announced whether Pendley will face any charges stemming from the Capitol siege on January 6. In three months, authorities have arrested over 400 people involved in the attack.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: Electric trucks 'can compete with diesel ones'

    Heavy goods vehicles powered by batteries can compete with diesel ones, say researchers.

  • Watch Britney Spears Document Her COVID-19 Vaccine Experience With Sam Asghari

    In a new Instagram video, Britney Spears said she felt “fine” after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Keep scrolling and see her message to fans.

  • Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

    India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting coronavirus infections on Thursday, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as worries about safety threatened to delay vaccination drives. India reported a record 126,789 new cases, the third day this week tallies have surged to more than 100,000, catching by surprise authorities who have blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices reopen. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in India's surge, some epidemiologists say, with hundreds of cases found of variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

  • Ex-Trump Official Was Finally Punished Under the Hatch Act. Who’s Next?

    Drew AngererFor years, flagrant violations of the Hatch Act were rivaled only by “Infrastructure Week” as the grimmest running joke of the Trump administration. But nearly three months after President Donald Trump left office, a former administration official has been formally disciplined for exploiting their position for political purposes—and more could be on the way.Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump Organization fixture and former event planner, ran afoul of the Hatch Act on multiple occasions during her tenure as public liaison director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but openly dismissed any chance of facing discipline for violating the law.“Just retweeted this amazing tweet from both of my Twitter accounts—professional and personal,” Patton wrote in a 2019 Facebook post after sharing a meme from a conservative account. “It may be a Hatch Act violation. It may not be. Either way, I honestly don’t care anymore.”On Tuesday, however, Patton was finally disciplined for violating the ethics law, accepting a settlement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that included a $1,000 fine and a four-year ban from serving in the federal government. Patton was also required to admit that she had knowingly violated the law when she recruited residents of public housing to appear in a video championing Trump at the Republican National Convention last year.Normally, such violations were shrugged off by Trump officials as bureaucratic “oopsies.” But with the election of President Joe Biden, the Office of Special Counsel and the Merit Systems Protection Board—the government agency tasked with adjudicating cases of potential Hatch Act violations, which sat without a board quorum for the entirety of Trump’s time in office—are beginning to chip at the vast backlog of complaints from the Trump era.Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSCThe Office of Special Counsel would not confirm the existence of pending investigations, but said that it is slightly constrained by the timing of complaints that were filed with the Merit Systems Protection Board.“In order for OSC to file a complaint with the Merit Systems Protection Board, OSC would have had to file the complaint while the subject was still a federal employee,” Zachary Kurz, a spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel, told The Daily Beast. “Otherwise MSPB no longer has jurisdiction.”But the enormous number of extant complaints submitted to the board—which now number in the thousands—mean that some Trumpworld figures are nervous that they may actually face consequences for violating the Hatch Act.“Let me put it this way: people are going to wish they’d never tweeted,” texted one person close to the White House.“Even in an administration marked by a callous disregard for ethics laws, Lynne Patton stood out,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the ethics watchdog organization that initially filed the complaint against Patton. “What made her behavior particularly egregious was that she not only used her position for political purposes, she misled and exploited public housing residents for political gain, showing little regard for the people she was supposed to be helping and the ethics rules she was supposed to be following.”Patton’s actions were far from an outlier in the Trump administration, where senior officials developed a years-long pattern of violating the Hatch Act, mostly with impunity. The Republican National Convention alone presented a tsunami of potential violations of the law, from former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf hosting a naturalization ceremony during primetime to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC from Jerusalem to the location of its closing night on the White House lawn.In October 2020 alone, CREW found that 16 Trump officials had violated the Hatch Act an astonishing 60 times, including first daughter/senior adviser Ivanka Trump, son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, trade honcho Peter Navarro, and communications director Alyssa Farah—but the administration’s seniormost officials were openly contemptuous of the law, which forbids using a government position or government resources for political purposes.“Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares—they expect that Donald Trump is going to promote Republican values and they would expect that Barack Obama, when he was in office, that he would do the same for Democrats,” former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—a onetime stickler for the Hatch Act—told Politico in August, calling concerns by ethics experts “a lot of hoopla.”Or, as former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said shortly before the Office of Special Counsel determined that she should have been removed from government service for her repeated violations of the Hatch Act: “Blah, blah, blah… Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rays’ home opener is a hit with 10-5 win over Yankees

    ST. PETERSBURG — Maybe it was the day off. The good vibes from saluting their 2020 World Series season as part of the home opener ceremonies. Or just the sight of the rival Yankees. Whatever it was, it worked, as the Rays snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-5 win Friday before a reduced-capacity crowd of 9,021 at Tropicana Field. Joey Wendle had the key hit, a two-run double in the ...

  • High court won't block Mississippi school disparity lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will not get involved, for now, in a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows grave disparities in funding between predominantly Black and predominantly white schools. Mississippi officials, including Gov. Tate Reeves and state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, asked the full appeals court to reconsider the ruling by the three-judge panel. The appeals court voted 9-8 in December to reject that request.

  • 4 militia group members tied to the 'Boogaloo' movement were charged with planning to obstruct the investigation of a federal officer's murder

    The four men were members of a Northern California militia group called the "1st Detachment, 1st California Grizzly Scouts," an indictment alleges.

  • Florida man gets 4-plus years in prison for cyberstalking Idaho woman attacked as child

    The man who harassed and threatened the woman and her family did not know them.

  • Watch the Glee cast reunite and pay tribute to Naya Rivera

    The cast got back together during the GLAAD Media Awards to celebrate the late actress on the 10th anniversary of Santana coming out on Glee.

  • Orangutan and Her Baby Make a Cuddly Debut at the Audubon Zoo: ‘The Day Has Finally Arrived!’

    Reese the orangutan welcomed her first child, now 5 weeks old, in February

  • Texas GOP recruiting 'army' to fight voter fraud in largely minority areas of Houston

    A Harris County GOP official said they are seeking volunteers with “the confidence and courage" to join the effort.

  • 'The force was excessive': Watch highlights from the second week of the Derek Chauvin trial

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued in its second week, featuring testimonies from doctors and law enforcement. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd.

  • Chauvin trial puts Court TV's revival in the public eye

    Scott Tufts believes the media world is not complete without Court TV. The television executive is behind the network's 2019 revival and, since he began working last fall to convince Minnesota authorities to televise Derek Chauvin's trial, has seen the case as an opportunity to let more people know that Court TV is back. Early returns are encouraging: The network says the number of live streams of Court TV programming during the first week of the former Minneapolis police officer's trial for the murder of George Floyd was 20 times what it was pre-trial.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.

  • Founder of Britain’s Anti-Woke Fox News Copycat: It’s Racist to Say I Look Like Cooked Ham

    BBC NewsIf you’re founding a self-described “anti-woke” news network specifically designed to irritate the snowflake left, it would probably be best to let it slide if your complexion is compared to that of a steaming hot ham.But that’s not Andrew Neil’s style.Neil—the Murdoch empire veteran behind the upcoming British network GB News—has declared that calling him a “gammon” is racist, and anyone who does so will be instantly blocked from his erratic Twitter feed.The incident began with a simple one-word tweet from 70-year-old retiree William Annett: “Gammon.” The comment doesn’t even appear to have been directed at Neil, but he was copied in and didn’t like it. He quote-tweeted the pork-based jibe and wrote: “Racist. So blocked.”BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News CopycatBut that was far from the end of the outburst. After people suggested to Neil that “gammon” is neither a race nor a racial slur, but a type of salted and grilled meat often served with pineapple, the newsman wrote, “I have chosen to take his use of gammon as an attack on my race, as the law now allows me to do. It’s a hate crime. So he’s a racist.”Neil then went on to simultaneously claim that he was doing a joke, while also approvingly quote-tweeting people who said genuinely offensive things such as, “Gammon is as racist as calling a Black person ‘chocolate.’”The Daily Beast asked Annett, whose tweet triggered Neil, how he felt about being called racist by one of Britain’s most well-known journalists.“The remark was intended for another person on the thread,” he said. “Neil apparently took it as a personal insult, with the ludicrous claim that the word, ‘gammon,’ is a racist term. Considering the numerous insults he's received over the years, I think his reaction says a lot about his political views and his pompous attitude towards criticism.”“Gammon” has unexpectedly become a frequently used descriptor in some British political circles in recent years. It describes someone, usually a middle-aged white man, who is so unjustifiably angry at the rest of the world that their face turns a porky pink when loudly expressing their furious opinions. If Neil’s own description of his new network is anything to go by, that would appear to be the key demographic target for GB News.Neil has previously said his network will fight back against “woke warriors,” and cover news from the “center right,” sparking speculation that it will become a strange little English cousin of Fox News.As well as being the chairman of GB News, Neil will also reportedly host a “wokewatch” segment on his soon-to-go-live network.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A Fresno police officer was fired after allegations he was aligned with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group

    Officer Rick Fitzgerald was seen at an anti-LGBTQ Proud Boys rally on a livestream and said in court he was a member of the group.

  • Republicans claim some blue states have stricter voting laws. In some cases, they're right.

    Some of the criticism is valid: Many Democratic states do have old laws that limit ballot access, but they have begun moving to liberalize them.

  • Kate Garraway's husband returns home after a year-long battle with Covid-19

    Derek Draper will receive round-the-clock care, the Good Morning Britain presenter said on Friday.

  • Stephen Silas credits Luka Doncic for becoming Rockets head coach

    With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets.

  • Trump 'obviously admired Hitler,' says Anne Frank's stepsister, referring to claims he studied his speeches

    Donald Trump "obviously admired Hitler," according to the Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, referring to claims he kept a copy of Hitler's speeches.