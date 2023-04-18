Man texts family he’s lost in CO mountains. Then rescuers find body they think is his

Searchers found a body they believe belongs to a missing Colorado man, according to a sheriff.

A ground search crew found a man’s body, believed to be Jerry Allbright, 53, the evening of Monday, April 17, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 18 Facebook post.

However, because of the “hazardous terrain and fading light,” the sheriff’s office said it could not recover the body and planned to return the following morning.

Before he went missing, Allbright left his home on foot on Friday, April 14, and never returned, the sheriff’s office said in an April 16 Facebook post.

Early the next day, deputies said he texted his family saying “he was lost in the mountains.”

Cell phone data showed Allbright’s text message was sent about 1 1/2 miles west of the street where his home is located, the sheriff’s office said.

His family called the sheriff’s office later in the afternoon on Saturday, April 15, after searching the area and not finding him, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it too searched the area but could not locate Allbright.

The next day, the sheriff’s office said it continued looking for Allbright with the help of multiple agencies, searching the area using ground crews and a drone.

After the man’s body is recovered, deputies said the coroner’s office will determine a manner and cause of death.

“While this isn’t the outcome we hoped for, we take comfort in knowing Jerry will be returned to his family,” the sheriff’s office said.

Larimer County is about 40 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

