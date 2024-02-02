Man thinks cat in tree ‘doesn’t look right’ — then realizes it’s really a mountain lion

A man went outside to take a call in a Utah neighborhood — and realized while on the phone that a mountain lion was staring down at him from its perch in a tall tree, video shows.

Sure enough, a photo shows the huge cat walking among the trees’ limbs at dusk.

The man described his shocking realization in a video posted Feb. 1 to the West Valley City Fire Department’s Facebook page.

“I was just standing here making a phone call and just happened to look up in the tree. As I was talking on the phone I’m like ‘that doesn’t look right,’” he said. “I kept staring at it while I was talking and kinda seen the tail move. I’m like ‘that’s a freakin’ mountain lion.’”

The man says he ran inside to get his dad and brother to confirm what he thought he saw — and they were both shocked, he said in the video.

They called the non-emergency line for the fire department and stuck around to watch the “rescue.”

“A wild night here in West Valley City — literally,” the department said on Facebook. The department rehashes the man’s story about stepping outside to take the phone call and noticing “something startling high in a tree. A cougar right in the heart of a WVC neighborhood.”

Video shows a team from the Division of Wildlife Resources darting the mountain lion with a tranquilizer, “but the cougar didn’t come down as expected,” officials said.

“Instead the sleepy visitor got hung up in the branches of the tree,” the department said. “Who do you call when you need a cat out of a tree? Us, of course!”

Video shows the teams tranquilizing the mountain lion and hauling it down the fire engine’s crane wrapped in an orange tarp. The cougar lies on its back with its eyes open as the crew carries it to an enclosure in the back of a pickup truck and secures it inside.

Division of Wildlife Resources officers would “return the visitor back where it belongs — safely out of West Valley City,” the department said.

“Not your typical ‘cat stuck in a tree’ call, that’s for sure!” the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The man who first spotted the mountain lion called the experience “pretty crazy.”

“Now seeing it down here, that thing’s big,” he said. “I didn’t expect something that big to be around here.”

Mountain lion makes itself at home and feasts on raccoon in Utah backyard, officials say

Dog chases mountain lion up tree in Idaho neighborhood. ‘Wrong place at the wrong time’

‘Majestic’ mountain lion finds daring spot to people watch at Colorado park, photos show