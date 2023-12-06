Man thought he was asleep when he saw his huge jackpot win. ‘Like I was dreaming’

A Virginia man’s jackpot win was so shocking that he thought he was in a dream, lottery officials said.

While stopping at a 7-Eleven in Sterling, Jorge Lopez Carabantes decided to pick up a lottery ticket to participate in a Nov. 21 drawing, according to a Dec. 6 Virginia Lottery news release.

But instead of putting in his own numbers, lottery officials said, Carabantes let the computer pick his numbers at random.

Then, when it came time to check if he had won anything in the drawing, he was in for a big surprise.

He matched all five of the winning numbers for the drawing, which put his jackpot at more than $310,000.

“It’s like I was dreaming!” he said in the release. “We still cannot believe this is real!”

Carabantes plans to use some of his winnings to pay off bills

Sterling is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

