Man thought he was ‘having a heart attack’ when he checked his Ohio lottery ticket

An Ohio man scratched off the a lottery ticket and scored a top prize so big he felt it in his body, officials reported.

“I thought I was having a heart attack! I was shaking so bad I didn’t know if I’d make it home,” he told lottery officials.

The Vienna man chose to take his winnings home all at one, claiming a $2.5 million prize, according to the Ohio lottery. After taxes, the man will receive $1.8 million.

He told lottery officials he and his wife plan to build a new home and invest the rest of the winnings.

The man bought the lottery ticket at the Beverage Depot in Youngstown while heading home from work, officials said.

He purchased a $30 scratch-off, which has a top prize of $200,000 for 25 years.

Youngstown is about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player wins huge Michigan prize. His plans for it start with ‘a lot of cake’

Jackpot winners thought co-worker was ‘playing a joke,’ but it was a Christmas surprise

Friends buy lottery ticket to celebrate Chiefs win — and end up with win of their own