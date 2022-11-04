Man threatened to blow up local high school twice, police say

A man is behind bars after a reported bomb threat at a local high school.

On Nov. 3, Memphis Police responded to a bomb threat at Hamilton High School in the 1300 block of Person Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Marterius Lewis, 18, had called 911 and threated to blow up the school at 9:36 a.m.

Ten minutes later, Lewis called 911 again and said he was armed with knives, guns and explosives and was going to blow up the school, police said.

The dispatcher said Lewis had called from a disconnected cell phone. The dispatcher was able to pinpoint the phone’s xy coordinate near the 1400 block of South Avenue.

Police arrived at the location and saw Lewis standing in front of a home. He ran when he saw police, records show.

The homeowner then showed up and told police that Lewis doesn’t live there and was just cleaning up.

When Lewis was asked about the threats to the school, he immediately denied the allegations and refused to give his name, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner told Lewis to tell police what he had done and give them his phone.

Lewis said his phone was disconnected after being asked to unlock it.

Police saw under recent calls that two calls were made to 911 at 9:36 and 9:46 that morning, according to the affidavit.

A dispatcher verified the phone was the one used to make the calls.

Lewis then confessed to making the calls and gave his real name, saying he was diagnosed with ADHD, police said.

Police confirmed he was never at the school during the time of the calls.

He’s charged with False Offense Report and 2 counts Communicating a Threat Concerning a School Employee.





