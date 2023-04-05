Man who threatened Conejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads guilty

Randell Earl Graham pleaded guilty to a criminal threats charge on Tuesday.

A Santa Barbara County man who allegedly made a death threat against the superintendent of the Conejo Valley Unified School District has pleaded guilty in a criminal case filed against him.

Randell Earl Graham, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a criminal threat and admitted an associated allegation that the threat involved great bodily harm. He is due to be sentenced May 5, according to a spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

DA spokesman Joey Buttitta said he understands that Graham will receive two years' probation plus credit for time served that will allow him to be released from jail.

Graham was accused of leaving two threatening voice mails at the district office in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 13. One of the messages contained a specific death threat to Superintendent Mark McLaughlin and the second message was directed to the district's board and leadership, district officials said in a statement.

In an interview with The Star last year, McLaughlin said he believed the threats were connected to unconfirmed claims by a parent during a school board meeting that her daughter witnessed a fellow student masturbate in class.

McLaughlin said no one else from the class corroborated that claim, but that the incident was published on right-leaning websites, which accused him of defending the incident as normal.

The defendant was being held Tuesday at the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula, where he was listed as ineligible for release.

