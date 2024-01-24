Man, who threatened to ‘down’ plane and forced landing at KCI, pleads guilty

A 52-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a felony for a mid-flight disturbance that ended with an emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport in February 2022, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Juan Remberto Rivas, 52, was arrested after authorities say he tried to force his way into the cockpit, fought with flight attendants and yanked on the handle of an exit door. Flight attendants and passengers ultimately subdued Rivas, binding him with duct tape and zip ties, until the plane was on the ground.

One of the flight attendants struck Rivas twice with a coffee pot, according to court documents, while Rivas tried to open the exit door in mid-air. He was overheard saying that he wanted to “bring down the plane,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit to support criminal charges.

The incident unfolded Feb. 13, 2022, on American Airlines flight 1775, a nonstop from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles.

Several flight attendants reported to the FBI that Rivas had expressed paranoia about people following him or trying to harm his family. At one point, Rivas requested to be moved to first class because he was afraid of another passenger, a flight attendant said.

Rivas also attempted to dial 911, one witness told the FBI, and was informed by airplane staff that cellphone calls could not be completed during flight.

The situation escalated as Rivas insisted the plane was not being flown and that airline workers were lying to him, the affidavit says. It turned physical about 1 hour, 45 minutes after takeoff, when Rivas approached the cockpit door.

A flight attendant positioned herself to block the cockpit with the beverage cart, the affidavit says. Rivas armed himself with a plastic knife, held it like a “shank,” and tried to break a bottle obtained from the plane’s gallery area to force his way in.

Rivas kicked the beverage cart and then moved toward the outside door for the plane, using both hands to pull on the exit latch, the affidavit said. One witness saw the door move away from its frame by at least 2 inches.

Another flight attendant struck Rivas over the head with a coffee pot as passengers, including an off-duty police officer and an off-duty pilot, stepped in to restrain him. Rivas, about 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, was provided medical aid once he was tied up.

On Tuesday, Rivas admitted to a single felony count of interference with flight crew members and attendants in the federal case.

Rivas also faces criminal charges in Platte County for alleged offenses that occurred once he was on the ground.

As he was being escorted to a patrol car, Rivas allegedly tried to escape from custody while officers adjusted his handcuffs. Prosecutors say Rivas broke free from one restraint and attempted to disarm a police officer.

Police used a Taser while attempting to subdue Rivas. Officers struggled with Rivas before he was put back in restraints, according to court documents.

Rivas faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the federal crime that he was convicted of on Tuesday. A sentencing hearing had yet to be scheduled.

A hearing in the pending Platte County case is scheduled for July 11.