Man threatened girlfriend with gun before strangling her: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after threatening his girlfriend with a gun and strangling her to prevent her from leaving the house, police said.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the domestic disturbance in the 200 Block of Northwest Couch Street just after 1 a.m. A family member of the victim told police that the victim’s boyfriend had a pair of guns and was refusing to let her leave.

‘Notorious’ Hendon house residents evicted after years of criminal activity

“The victim was eventually able to make her way out of the residence. However, the suspect followed her and told her several times he was going to kill her,” police said. “Officers contacted the victim and learned that in addition to threatening the victim with a gun, the suspect strangled her while preventing her from leaving. Shortly after the interview, officers located the suspect and took him into custody.”

Investigators say they were granted a search warrant of the residence on Thursday and seized the firearm used to threaten the victim.

“The suspect is a convicted felon, so additional gun charges are expected in addition to the already charged domestic violence crimes,” police said.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the victim.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.