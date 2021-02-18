Man threatened with gun at Mankato hotel, charges say

Feb. 17—MANKATO — A man allegedly threatened a man he knows with a loaded gun outside a Mankato hotel.

Cody Curtis Torgerson, 27, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A man said he was arguing with Torgerson outside the Super 8 on Highway 169 Monday afternoon. The man said Torgerson reached into his car, pulled out a handgun, cocked it, pointed it at him and threatened to "blow his (expletive) brains out."

Torgerson admitted he cocked and pointed a gun at the other man, the charges say. He reportedly said he felt threatened after the other man challenged him to a fight.