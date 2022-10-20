Man threatened to kill ex-girlfriend’s kids at Euless school over money, warrant says

Jerrekus Pendleton pushed and assaulted his ex-girlfriend as she held onto her son on the night of Oct. 4 at their Fort Worth apartment because he believed she owed him money for repairs after he wrecked her car, she told police.

On the morning of Oct. 5, Pendleton continued asking for money and after she repeatedly refused to give him money, he texted several threatening messages using emoji symbols, saying he was going to kill her family and her children at Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless, police wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit.

In one text, Pendleton said that he and two friends with assault rifles were “ready to ‘firecracker emoji’ tf out,” and in another he wrote, “They have all your locations. I have on you what cars what school,” according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Officials locked down the school on Oct. 5, and additional Euless police officers arrived at the campus.

Hours later, an arrest warrant was issued for Pendleton. He had been living in Fort Worth, but he is from Jackson, Mississippi. He was arrested Monday.

The 34-year-old man was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Thursday with bond set at $15,000 bond.

Pendleton faces a charge of making a terroristic threat in the case, according to Euless police and jail records.

The warrant written by Euless Investigator J. Tidden provided these additional details in the case:

The ex-girlfriend told Euless police she and Pendleton had been dating, and that she fled her Fort Worth apartment on the night of Oct. 4 after he assaulted her. She reported the assault to Fort Worth police and spent the night with a friend in Arlington.

She told police that Pendleton strongly believed she owed him money for the car wreck which he caused. The car belonged to her.

After the woman repeatedly told him she wasn’t going to give him money, Pendleton sent the threats, telling her he was going to harm or kill someone in her family or her children at school.

The messages included these, “I’ll hate have to do something that will end me ‘up emoji’ in prison forever over some little azz ‘money bag emoji’,” and “I bet you I make the news,” according to the warrant.

Pendleton also sent several voice messages, stating that someone was going to get murdered and in another message he listed the names of places that his ex-girlfriend’s mother and other family members lived.

A few long rants noted how he felt his ex-girlfriend was wronging him and that she was beneath him in life, and he only cared about his family and his daughter in Jackson, Mississippi.

At 12:06 p.m. on Oct. 5, the principal at Oakwood Terrace Elementary, 700 Ranger Drive in Euless, called Euless police to report that a parent of one of the children had called about a possible threat made against the school. That parent was Pendleton’s ex-girlfriend. The suspect was Pendleton.

The principal told Euless police that a neighbor had reported that suspect had a mask and assault rifles.

The school was placed on lockdown and Euless police arrived at the campus.

Euless police later determined that Pendleton, who did not give his real name, had called the school and asked if his ex-girlfriend’s two children were there.

Euless police located Pendleton’s ex-girlfriend in Arlington and took her to the Euless police station. During that time, Pendleton continued to contact his ex-girlfriend, according to the warrant.

At one point, a four-way call was made between two Euless officers, Pendleton and his mother in Mississippi as police tried to get him to surrender, but he just told them that he was going back to Mississippi.