Man who threatened to kill his girlfriend before crashing into car arrested, Ga. deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he crashed into an oncoming vehicle while threatening his girlfriend.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said the man was threatening to kill his girlfriend multiple times while driving on Mercer University Drive before he crashed into a vehicle head-on.

Deputies did not identify the man but said he was arrested on Wednesday morning on College Street.

After the crash the man ran away, avoiding law enforcement.

Eventually, he was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The man faces three counts of aggravated assault, hit and run, and a terroristic threats and acts charge.

