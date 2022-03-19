Man who threatened to kill woman held without bail

Mar. 18—AMESBURY — A local man who police say threatened to kill a woman and then showed up at her apartment was ordered held without bail Friday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Todd Vigeant, 47, of High Street, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor breaking and entering, resisting arrest, assault on a family/household member, threatening to commit a crime, sending annoying telephone calls or text messages and disorderly conduct (subsequent offense).

At the time of his arrest, Vigeant was on probation for an earlier offense and on parole for assaulting the same person, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte.

Belmonte also filed a motion to hold Vigeant without bail until trial, calling him a danger to the community and his alleged victim.

After hearing a quick rundown of the incident, Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus ruled there was enough probable cause to hold Vigeant until a full dangerousness hearing could take place. Vigeant's attorney, Daniel Hutchinson, did not argue the ruling and asked for the hearing to take place March 24. Janulevicus granted Hutchinson's request.

Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis responded to the victim's address on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. and spotted two juveniles outside the apartment crying. One of the juveniles told Davis that Vigeant was upstairs yelling at her mother and forcing his way into her apartment. Another person came over to Davis and said he heard a woman repeatedly saying "no no, you can't come in here," Davis wrote in her report.

Davis knocked on the apartment door and could hear a man and a woman screaming. Not hearing a reply and fearing for the person's safety, she entered the apartment. Vigeant told Davis he was back at his former apartment picking up some belongings. While searching the apartment, Davis spotted a young girl hiding in her bedroom.

"She was crying and appeared extremely frightened," Davis wrote in her report.

By this time, two other Amesbury police officers responded to the scene and went into the apartment. As one of the officers kept an eye on Vigeant, Davis spoke to the adult woman. She told the officer that Vigeant, who had just been released from prison, had demanded to come inside. She refused to do so saying her children were inside the apartment and she did not want to see him. Vigeant ignored her words and pushed by her to get into the apartment.

The victim also told Davis that Vigeant had been calling and texting her nonstop for days and three hours before showing up at her door, threatening to kill her and another person. Davis's report does not identify who was the other person he threatened to kill.

Based on what she heard and saw, Davis told Vigeant he was going to be arrested and brought back to the station for booking. Vigeant was not pleased with the news but did not hinder efforts to be handcuffed. However, Vigeant tried speaking to the victim prompting the officers to tell him to be quiet. Vigeant became enraged and became increasingly resistant as he was being led out of the apartment. Once in the hallway, he stopped cooperating completely, thrashing about violently. The thrashing became so great that he and the two officers escorting him fell over and crashed against a wall, damaging it.

"After struggling on the ground for several more seconds, Todd was brought to his feet and escorted through the doorway and into the elevator," Davis wrote in her report.

While walking toward the cruiser and with many people watching, Vigeant began threatening some of the bystanders.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.