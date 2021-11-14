Man threatened to kill women over MetroCards in Manhattan crime spree

A menacing straphanger accosted three women and threatened to kill them if they didn’t fork over their MetroCards in Manhattan subway stations over a two-day span, police said.

David Gooden, 46, began the spree in the mezzanine of the Whitehall St. station in the Financial District on Nov. 3 when he grabbed a 32-year-old woman around 10:15 a.m. and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give up her MetroCard, cops said.

The woman handed over the card and the suspect took off.

On Nov. 4, Gooden approached a 78-year-old woman in the same station just before 6:30 a.m., threatening to kill her and demanding her MetroCard, said police.

Again, he made off with the card and fled, cops said.

Gooden allegedly made his way over to the nearby Rector St. subway station and just eight minutes later targeted a 39-year-old woman with the same intimidations and snatched her card, said authorities.

None of the women were injured in the attacks.

Gooden, of Brooklyn, has 41 prior arrests dating to 1992, police said.

In 2012, he punched a female correction officer in the face while behind bars at the Manhattan Detention Complex, said police. He was charged with assault on an officer for the punch, cops said.

Gooden is charged with three counts of robbery in the recent attacks.